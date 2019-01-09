World’s richest man and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos are having a divorce after 25 years together with 4 kids to bless their 1993 union.

Bezos 54 and MacKenzie 48 met in New York when he was vice president of a hedge fund. He had actually interviewed her for a job. They married in 1993 6 months after they met – and they quit their Wall Street jobs and moved to Seattle where Jeff opened an online bookstore – the origin of Amazon TMZ is reporting.

Bezos is worth around $137 Billion and more than a $40 billion edge over #2 Bill Gates. Read his Twitter message.

