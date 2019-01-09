The new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Mr Usman Belel, has pledged to discharge his responsibilities with great professionalism.

He told newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday that the command would be committed to fighting crime.

Belel, who was transferred from Zamfara, is the seventh Commissioner of Police in Rivers in about four years.

“Under my watch, this command will work professionally to fight crime and make the state safer for residents to carry out their lawful businesses.

“Our duty is to ensure effective crime policing; we are out to do just that; we will not go back on this mandate,’’ he said.

He called on Rivers people to support police officers and men in their localities with intelligence information to aid them in service delivery.

Rivers Gov. Nyesom Wike had earlier in the week urged the commissioner of police to avoid partisanship in the discharge of his duties.

The governor alleged that some law enforcement agencies in the state displayed bias in the course of their duties.

Belel is the 39th Police Commissioner in Rivers since its creation on May 27, 1967.

