Residents of Yar Santa village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State have decried the Tuesday evening murder of four men by unknown gunmen.

The deceased were buried on Wednesday, according to Islamic rites.

Spokesman for Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident, although he said details would be provided later.

Sources said the gunmen had attacked the village around 6p.m on Tuesday when many of the residents were returning from a market at Kankara town.

According to Punch, The gunmen, who were said to be operating on motorcycles, reportedly unleashed a cascade of gunshots on the community, a development which made many of the residents to scamper in all directions.

The four deceased persons were reportedly hit by bullets from the attackers.

The sources added that the gunmen came back on Wednesday morning when the deceased were being buried. Unconfirmed report said members of vigilante group in the village repelled them.

One of the sources said, “This morning, as we were doing the funeral rites of the deceased, the bandits came again and it took the intervention of the vigilante group to neutralise the attack.”

The Police spokesman said security operatives had already been mobilised to the village.

SP Isah said, “The incident is true, but our people are already on ground and on top of the situation there.”

