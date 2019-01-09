U.S. President Donald Trump demonstrated his uncontrollable temper on Wednesday when he walked out of the Congress, in talks with Democrats over the partial shutdown of government.

Trump revealed his action in a tweet:

Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works!

The meeting was meant to resolve differences between the Democrats and the Republican President. But after the congressional Democrats stuck to their guns over objections to the Mexico border wall, steel or concrete, Trump walked out and described the talks as a “total waste of time”.

