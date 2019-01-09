Adekunle Dada

Nigerian singer, Davido has revealed his future plan for his girlfriend, Chioma.

OBO boss assured his fans that he’s still dating Chioma and the plan is to marry her.

He also added that Chioma has not be on social media because she’s working on her cooking show and doesn’t be on social media for now. He concluded by saying social media is not life.

Recall that Chioma recently deactivated her Instagram handle and that action has sparked a lot of rumour that the lovebirds might have gone there separate ways.

Davido made all this known on twitter when replying questions from his fans.

She’s working on her cooking show and doesn’t wanna get on social media for now … social media is not life! https://t.co/3kkU8P7zXV — Davido (@iam_Davido) January 9, 2019

