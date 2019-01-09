Controversial On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze has described Jesus Christ as the first fruit not the entire January salary.

Daddy Freeze took to Instagram to say those who give their entire January salary ridicule the finished work of grace on the cross and bring Christ to public humiliation by declaring that he is not the first fruit from the grave.

He backed his claim by quoting from the scripture, 1 Corinthians 15:20 “But Christ has indeed been raised from the dead, the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep”.

Read his complete Instagram post:

When you give your entire salary as first fruit to a pastor or church, you ridicule the finished work of Grace on the cross and bring Christ to public humiliation by declaring that he is NOT the first fruit of the grave like the scriptures tell us.

–

◄ 1 Corinthians 15:20 ►

New International Version

But Christ has indeed been raised from the dead, the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep.

–

◄ 1 Corinthians 15 ►

New Living Translation

[21] So you see, just as death came into the world through a man, now the resurrection from the dead has begun through another man. [22] Just as everyone dies because we all belong to Adam, everyone who belongs to Christ will be given new life. [23] But there is an order to this resurrection: Christ was raised as the first of the harvest; then all who belong to Christ will be raised when he comes back.

–

◄ Hebrews 6:6 ►

New International Version

and who have fallen away, to be brought back to repentance. To their loss they are crucifying the Son of God all over again and subjecting him to public disgrace.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

