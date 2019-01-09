Dwarf model Fatima Timbo says she isn’t letting her height define her as there’s little or nothing she can do about her body game.
Fatima urges people to embrace their body and be positive about it no matter what people think.
"I won't be defined by my height." Fatima Timbo (@fatstimbo) says she can't change the way she looks or what people say about her – but she has changed the way she looks at herself. Modelling boosted her confidence, and now she wants to inspire others to feel comfortable in their own skin. #inspire #bodypositive #beauty #bbcnews
