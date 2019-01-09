Adekunle Dada
The Confederation of African Football, CAF yesterday announced the Africa Best XI for 2018 in Dakar, Senegal.
No Nigerian player made it into the Africa Best XI for 2018. The English Premium League dominated the team with 7 players leaving the Italian Serie A with just two spot and one for the Spanish La Liga. The only African club represented on the list was Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa where Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango plays.
Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango – Uganda/ Mamelodi Sundowns
Defence: Eric Bailly – Ivory Coast/ Manchester United
Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast/ Tottenham
Medhi Benatia – Morocco/ Juventus
Kalidou Koulibaly – Senegal/ Napoli
Midfield: Thomas Partey – Ghana/ Atlético Madrid
Naby Keita – Guinea/ Liverpool
Riyad Mahrez – Algeria/ Manchester City
Attack: Mohamed Salah – Egypy/ Liverpool
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon/ Arsenal
Sadio Mane – Senaegal / Liverpool
