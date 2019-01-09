Adekunle Dada

The Confederation of African Football, CAF yesterday announced the Africa Best XI for 2018 in Dakar, Senegal.

No Nigerian player made it into the Africa Best XI for 2018. The English Premium League dominated the team with 7 players leaving the Italian Serie A with just two spot and one for the Spanish La Liga. The only African club represented on the list was Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa where Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango plays.

Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango – Uganda/ Mamelodi Sundowns

Defence: Eric Bailly – Ivory Coast/ Manchester United

Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast/ Tottenham

Medhi Benatia – Morocco/ Juventus

Kalidou Koulibaly – Senegal/ Napoli

Midfield: Thomas Partey – Ghana/ Atlético Madrid

Naby Keita – Guinea/ Liverpool

Riyad Mahrez – Algeria/ Manchester City

Attack: Mohamed Salah – Egypy/ Liverpool

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon/ Arsenal

Sadio Mane – Senaegal / Liverpool

