A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Alimosho has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be re-elected during this year’s general election.

Omotola Jesusina, a member of the women wing in the biggest local government in Nigeria explained to journalists in Ikeja, Lagos that the achievement of the APC government in the last three years has been remarkable.

She said before now Nigerians used to queue at filling stations with kegs in their hands to buy fuel but that Buhari has ended that barbaric way of life.

“Before President Buhari came on board kegs and vehicles used to drag for fuel. In Alimosho, when they sell fuel for five kegs, they will sell for two vehicles, but those days are long gone.

“First they brought ‘Change’ and now they are taking us to the ‘Next Level’, Nigerians need to be patient.

“This government has done more for Nigerians than any other government since 1999. We can boast of a more reliable power supply, we can boast good roads like the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and we see the rail roads are coming.

She said the Social Investment Programmes has had huge impact in Alimosho especially the TraderMoni scheme.

“TraderMoni has been a success, come to Ikotun and Ejigbo market and you will hear the success story of the scheme. There is N-Power and the National Home Grown Feeding Programme which is coming to Lagos soon.

“We must also not forget that this government is doing more things with less income. How much is crude oil? But look at the infrastructure across the country.

Mrs Jesusina said the APC will also win by landslide in Lagos commending the choice of Babajide Sanwo-Olu. “If you look at the trajectory of Lagos, you will agree that it is a State that has been led by progressives and that is not about to change.

“Our national leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu began the work to put Lagos on the international map and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola continued from where he left off.

“Of course, no one can deny the mind-blowing achievements and progress the State has made under Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and I can assure Lagosians of more dividends of democracy under Sanwo-Olu.

She praised hon. Kehinde Bamigbetan who is leader of APC in Alimosho for doing a good job to galvanise leaders and members of the party.

“The party structure in Alimosho is solid and we are fully ready to ensure that both at the national and state level APC wins and by the grace of God nothing will change that,” she added.

