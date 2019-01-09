Former Deputy National Chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George has described the skirmish that occurred at the Lagos All Progressives Congress, APC, campaign flag-off as a show of shame.

George, who spoke on Wednesday at the PDP’s reconciliation and stakeholders meeting that had former Minister of Transport, Chief Ebenezer Babatope; former Minister of Works, Adeseye Ogunlewe; Dr. Remi Akintoye, among others in attendance.

“We all witnessed the show of shame on Tuesday when the APC goons murdered five people at their so called flag off which turned into killing field. Amid the blood bath, Emmanuel Oladesu, the Political Editor of The Nation Newspaper was hit by a stray bullet, the Correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria, Buhari was openly disposed beaten up. A Correspondent of the Telegraph Newspaper was equally robbed. Hundreds of people were injured.

“Surely we can’t continue with this madness. We need a real, progressive fundamental change. This is where we stand today. Lagosians deserve better than this arbitrary, undisciplined, aberrational cabal holding down our people. They must be voted out.

“That is our focus. That is our mission. That is our collective fight and devotion. Our party has now come out on a mission of rescue and salvage. Lagos must be redeemed and unchained from the manacles of APC,” he said.

On the rift in their fold, George said it was a fiction apparently masterminded by the APC, saying the PDP bond is currently strong.

“Contrary to the misleading opinion in some sections of the media, our party is not disrupted by any infighting. We are woven in a united vision, summed up in a thoughtful unanimity of purpose.

“We are now one, indivisible family. There is no rancour in our midst. There is no bitterness or hatred. We are no longer contesting anything with ourselves. Jimmy Agbaje is our unifying gubernatorial candidate. We support him wholeheartedly and with total commitment.

“Today our bonds are stronger. Our ideals and visions are more united, sharpened by the need to liberate our state from the present internal colonization by a greedy, monumentally selfish few,” stated.

