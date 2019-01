Nigeria’s comic act Basketmouth is set to release his first feature film which will be out in cinemas on the 15th of January 2018.

The comedian says he has been working on the horror movie for 6 years after everyone he told seemed to discourage him.

Singer Sound Sultan and Rekiya Yusuf (from his My Flatmates sitcom) among others are featured in this one. We can only hope this isn’t a prank from Basket.

