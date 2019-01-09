The Nigerian Army says it has repelled attacks from some criminal gangs and militia operating across communities in Nasarawa, Benue and Taraba states recovering some arms.

Maj.Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, Commander of “Operation Whirl Stroke” in Nasarawa, on Wednesday said his men recovered 45 assorted weapons and 701 rounds of live ammunition from the suspects in Zwere, Toto Local Government Area of the state.

He said other weapons recovered included: 39 locally-made rifles, two G3 rifles, three locally-made pistols, one SMG, five G3 rifle magazines, four revolver cartridge holders and 100 special rounds of 9mm for pistol.

He listed other items recovered by the army to include military camouflage uniforms, mobile phones and charms.

Yekini who displayed the arms and ammunition before newsmen on in Lafia, said that the recovery followed an intelligent report.

He said “Operation Whirl Stroke’’ established eight months ago had put an end to the incessant killings by armed herdsmen, militia groups and other criminal elements operating in three states.

“We have recovered a lot of weapons, ammunition and arrested so many suspects within the last eight months.

“On Monday, our men ran into an ambush by suspected militia in Ugya, Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, fortunately there was no fatality.

“We were able to clear the area of the suspected militia.

“We recovered 45 assorted arms and 701 ammunition; which includes 39 locally-made rifles, two G3 rifles, three locally-made pistols and one SMG.

“For the ammunition, we recovered Five G3 rifle magazines, four revolver cartridge holders, 100 special rounds of 9mm for pistol,” Yekini said.

He advised the militia and other criminal elements in other parts of the state to desist or be ready to face the consequences of their actions.

He said the army would not relent in the operation aimed at flushing out criminal elements within the three states.

