Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday inaugurated the Tribunal of Inquiry to look into Chieftaincy disputes and matters in the State.

Inaugurating the five-member Tribunal of Inquiry on Chieftaincy Matters at the Lagos State Government Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, Ambode said the tribunal was to deal with issues among the royal families that came before them with confidence.

“You are to see chieftaincy matters as very sensitive, verify their claims and listen to evidences from all parties, as the State Government relies on your wealth of knowledge, findings and recommendations,” Ambode, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Muslim Folami said.

The governor said the appointment of members of the tribunal was done with personal merit and probity, urging them to be hard working and render selfless service to the State.

“I am quite certain that you will not betray the confidence and trust reposed in you as the present administration put premium on integrity, diligence, objectivity and honesty of purpose.

“The task ahead is undoubtedly great but with determination, dedication and loyalty, you are bound to succeed, it is a great challenge, but I am quite sure you are up to the task,” Ambode charged the tribunal members.

The tribunal is headed by Retired Justice Titilola Ojikutu-Oshode. Other members are Engr. Jimoh Kazeem, Mr. Nojeeb Agunbiade, Chief Oladapo Atinsola and Mrs Mariam Olaniyi.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Ojikutu-Oshode, said the jurisdiction of the tribunal involved legislature such as Tribunal of Inquiry law, obas and chiefs law.

Permanent Secretary, Local Government and Community Affairs, Fola Padanu urged the tribunal members to see their appointment as call to serve, as they were carefully selected based on their track records and integrity.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

