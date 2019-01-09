The Zamfara Government has suspended two traditional rulers from office for allegedly violating its directives against banditry activities in the state.

The traditional rulers are Senior district heads of Birnin-Magaji emirate, Alhaji Aliyu Shehu-Maishanu and district head of Kaya in Maradun Local Government Area, Alhaji Bello Maiwurno.

The government has also directed the suspended district heads to appear before the Investigation Department of the State’s Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Alhaji Bello Dankande, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy, Affairs, announced this at a news conference in Gusau on Tuesday.

Dankande said the traditional rulers were suspended for violating the order banning sale of petroleum products in jerrycans earlier issued by the government.

“You know, recently we met with Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) where we banned the sale of petroleum in jerrycans and open tanks as part of measures to tackle security challenges in this state.

“We came up with that decision because we learned that some people were using that opportunity to supply petroleum products to the bandits in the bushes.

“Unfortunately, these two district heads were suspected to be issueing illegal permit to some petroleum dealers in their areas to continue selling the product in jerrycans despite the earlier directives by the government in this regard, ” he said.

The commissioner said the state government was taking the measures to tackle security challenges facing the state.

“The state government would not tolerate any body involved in or supporting the criminals, no matter how big his position.”

He further disclosed that the state government and security agencies were recording successes following the measures.

“Even yesterday, nine suspected cattle rustlers were arrested in Bakura Local Government Area moving with about 700 cows enroute to Sokoto State.”

He appealed to communities and members of the public to always support government and security agencies with information from their areas. (NAN)

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

