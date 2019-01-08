Adekunle Dada

A Nigerian soldier was mocked by his colleagues for being timid during drill after describing himself as a gorilla.

In an Instagram video, the soldier refused to jump stating he has no courage to jump that day. After minutes of talking him into jumping and him refusing to obey the call to jump, his colleagues pushed him down and they all let out a huge laugh.

Watch the video below to see how he manifested fear or phobia of heights (acrophobia).

