By Kazeem Ugbodaga
Egyptian star and Liverpool sensation, Mohamed Salah has been named African player of the year by the Confederation of African Football, CAF.
Salah is winning the award for the second time after winning it last in 2017.
The Egyptian star defeated Sadio Mane of Senegal and Liverpool and Pierre-Emerick Aubamyeang of Gabon and Arsenal, who won the award in 2015.
The Women’s Coach of the year went to Desiree Ellis of South Africa, having led the Bayana Bayana to second place finishing at the African Women’s Nations Cup last year, losing to Nigeria in the final.
The Men’s National Team of the year award went to Mauritania, while the Women’s National Team of the year went to Nigeria
