By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Egyptian star and Liverpool sensation, Mohamed Salah has been named African player of the year by the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

Salah is winning the award for the second time after winning it last in 2017.

The Egyptian star defeated Sadio Mane of Senegal and Liverpool and Pierre-Emerick Aubamyeang of Gabon and Arsenal, who won the award in 2015.

Salah was instrumental in Egypt’s qualification for the 2019 African Nations Cup and the achievement recorded by Liverpool in 2018 as he currently one of the highest goal scorers in the English premier league.

In the Women’s category, South African’s Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana was named African Women player of the year, dethroning Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala.

Also, Achraf Hakimi of Morocco and Borussia Dortmunmd was named African Youth Player of the year, while the Men’s Coach of the year went to Herve Renard (Morocco). The Women’s Coach of the year went to Desiree Ellis of South Africa, having led the Bayana Bayana to second place finishing at the African Women’s Nations Cup last year, losing to Nigeria in the final. The Men’s National Team of the year award went to Mauritania, while the Women’s National Team of the year went to Nigeria

