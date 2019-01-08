A Quranic School teacher and Islamic cleric, Abdulsalam Salaudeen, has been arrested for allegedly defiling one of the girls in the school.

Commissioner of Youth and Social Development, Agboola Dabiri, who disclosed this appealed to parents and guardians to watch over their children properly so as to protect them from sexual predators.

Agboola made this appeal during the meeting he had with some mothers from a Quranic school where a little girl was molested at his office in Alausa, Lagos.

According to him, the case of child molestation was on the increase and that parents needed to be more at alert and always speak and listen to their children, especially when it seemed they had something to say.

Speaking further, the commissioner noted that even boys could be sexually molested as well but warned that the long arm of the law would catch up with all those who had taken this as a sport.

On the issue of the cleric, Salaudeen, Dabiri said the case was still being investigated, but noted, however, that the ministry officials had taken some steps to protect other children in the school while some of the young girls were being sent to medical facilities for various checks to ascertain they had not been tampered with.

He added that the Ministry would do everything within its powers to see the case to the end and called on Lagosians to always report cases of molestation without fear.

