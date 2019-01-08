Nigerian musician, Dbanj visited President Nana Akufo Addo of Ghana yesterday in Accra.

Kokomaster as his fondly called by fans took to social media to share photos of himself and the one number citizen of Ghana on his Instagram handle.

Dbanj Instagram post after the meeting reads:

Ghana 2019

It was an amazing meeting with the president of Ghana, can’t wait to share with you all what’s coming…… Content is the New Crude.

In another post, he wrote: Meeting With Mr President

“Nana Akufo -Addo “

Lets take the creative industry to the next level…….. 2019 …… power moves !!!!

