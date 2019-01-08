Organised labour achieved a major victory on Tuesday in its struggle to get a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers when the federal government promised to transmit the new national minimum wage bill to the National Assembly by January 23rd for passage.

Labour and Employment minister, Chris Ngige, made this promise on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari at a rescheduled meeting with the leadership of organised labour in Abuja.

The federal government delegation and the leadership of organised labour have been engaging in a series of meeting in a bid to resolve the minimum wage disagreement and avert another nationwide strike.

To celebrate this victory, Labour leaders and members of the NLC on Tuesday organised rallies nationwide to effect the implementation of the N30,000 as new minimum wage.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

