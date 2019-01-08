The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), NTA Park, Jos, has warned against the growing number of illegal parks in the state.

Mr Ibrahim Garba, the Treasurer of the union at the park in Jos on Tuesday said that the matter was becoming worrisome.

According to him, there are so many illegal parks in the state and appropriate measures should be put in place to check this.

He advised passengers to always board vehicles in accredited motor parks when travelling and to also ensure they fill the travellers’ form before leaving, in case of any eventuality.

Garba said that boarding vehicles outside known parks was a dangerous act and advised those doing this to desist henceforth.

“I really do not know why someone will choose to stand by the road or use illegal parks when travelling.

“There are cases of rape, theft, robbery and sometimes death as a result of using illegal parks.

“Sometimes passengers complain about lack of vehicles but we have over 500 vehicles on the ground, So we advise them to come to the park,’’ he said.

Garba, however, acknowledged the challenge of scarcity of vehicles at the parks, especially during the festive periods.

He said that plans were ongoing to solve the problem.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

