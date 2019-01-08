The National President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Ayuba Wabba on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to present the report of the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage to the National Assembly for approval.

Waba, represented by Comrade Kiri Mohammed made the call in Kano during a protest on the implementation of the minimum wage.

He also called for the immediate removal of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige by the president.

“The minister abandoned his responsibilities during the Tripartite Committee meeting with the NLC to travel abroad for a two-week holiday. And after his return he demanded for the committee to start work all over again,” he said.

Wabba accused some state governors of sabotaging the planned implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage in the country.

Commending the courage of Buhari for accepting the N30,000 minimum wage, Wabba called for the immediate submission of the tripartite committee’s report to the National Assembly.

“The decision to embark on the nationwide protest is our last resort for those who have mistaken our patience for weakness.

“There is no going back on our current position until the new national minimum wage of N30,000 is transmitted by the President to the National Assembly for implementation by all tiers of government in the county,” he said.

The Kano state NLC Chairman, Alhaji Kabiru Minjibir said the aim of the protest was to enlighten workers on the implication of non-implementation of the minimum wage by state governors.

According to him, the protest will take them to the Kano Government House to present their request to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje to convince his colleagues to implement the minimum wage.

Minjibir, commended the governor for accepting to pay the N30,000 minimum wage, with an addition of N600.

