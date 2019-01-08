The Abia chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said on Tuesday that Nigerian workers would not vote for candidates who were not committed to the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage in the 2019 general elections.

Mr Uchenna Obigwe, the state NLC Chairman, said this in Umuahia during a meeting with Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, represented by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu.

“Organised labour requests from the state government a commitment to the speedy implementation of national minimum wage of N30,000 when enacted into law.

“We are counting on the state government to make the best endeavour to express agreement with the request.

“If the state government does the needful, we will do the needful.

“The political behaviour of Nigerian workers is contingent upon the expeditious enactment of the new National Minimum Wage by the legislators before the polls.”

He urged the state government to ensure that arrears of salaries, pension and gratuity as well as leave allowances settled.

Obigwe reiterated the readiness of organised labour to partner the government to ensure the realisation of socio-economic development in the state.

Responding, Ikpeazu said that the present administration was committed to the welfare of Abia workers.

He said that the state government believed that Abia workers deserved the new wage and was ready to pay whatever was agreed.

“MDAs have been paid up to date. We are worried that some parastatals are unable to pay their staff and the state government is ready to support those parastatals to immediately clear the outstanding.

“The state government has directed that any head of parastatal that fails to pay our workers should be prepared to face sanctions,” he said.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

