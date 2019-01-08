Scores of public workers under the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday staged peaceful protest on the major streets of Awka.

The protest in Anambra is in compliance to the directive by the national leadership of NLC to press for the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage to Nigeria workers.

Mr Uche Ekwe, the International Relations and Liasion Officer to National Assembly, NLC Abuja, said in Awka that the protest was targeted at making various state governments to make commitment on the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage.

”The protest/mobilisation march is aimed at making every state government to make commitment on the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage.

”Our resolve as labour union is that workers should vote based on the disposition of government’s willingness to pay the new wage.

”For the governors already serving their second tenure, workers should vote against their parties at all levels,” he said.

Ekwe, who read the address of Mr Ayuba Waba, NLC National President, urged workers to rally round the leadership of labour to actualise the new wage.

After addressing the protesters at a roundabout leading to Ekwueme Square, Awka, Ekwe also read the address at Government, House, Awka before handing it to representative of Gov. Willie Obiano.

Mr Jerry Nubia, Anambra State Chairman of NLC, said the union in the state expected specific position of the state government on the implementation of the new minimum wage soonest.

”’What brought us to this level after more than one year of negotiation on the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage is the divergent voices of some state governors.

”’We want to know what Anambra State Government can do on the new minimum wage,” he said.

He said the protest was the first step towards the final struggle and added that after collation of information from various states, the union would enter the next stage.

Prof. Solo Chukwudebelu, the Secretary to Anambra State Government who represented Obiano, thanked NLC for the peaceful conduct during the march.

He, however, appealed to labour to reconsider its position on using commitment to pay the new wage as condition for the support of parties in next month’s elections.

”We appeal that workers support Gov. Obiano to ensure our party return majority of its candidates during the 2019 polls.

”Voting APGA candidates would make Gov. Obiano do more to our people,” he said.

