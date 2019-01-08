A South African man took up the babysitting responsibility of his son as he backed him to his office.

Katlego Kgagamedi took to twitter to share photo of himself backing his son in the office. He said he had to do it because his wife went for an interview and he had no baby sitter to take care of his son, Dominic Gabriel Letlotlo.

He tweeter: Dear Dominic Gabriel Letlotlo today your mother went for an interview and you had no baby sitter, so I decided to come to work with you.

Dear Dominic Gabriel Letlotlo today your mother went for an interview and you had no baby sitter, so I decided to come to work with you. pic.twitter.com/go0Eu038sH — Katlego Kgagamedi (@KeKgagamedi) January 7, 2019

