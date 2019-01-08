Adekunle Dada

In another audio recording, the embattled minister of transportation and the director general of President Mohammadu Buhari’s campaign team, Rotimi Amaechi described the country’s commercial centre, Lagos as a glorified village.

The minister who has been trending for some days for the wrong reasons after the release of two earlier audio recordings where he cricitised the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari said there is nothing in Lagos aside being a business location.

Amaechi added that Lagos is a glorified village that lack basic infrastructure like roads, water, power and its known for infamous vehicular traffic congestion.

“I live in Abuja, tell me where else we have infrastructure. Lagos is a glorified village. The only difference between Lagos and other cities is the fact that business is in Lagos, everybody is there doing business, so you can at least have food”.

“If not tell me what else you have in Lagos? 1,000 plus megawatts. That’s all. That’s what you have. What else do you have? No water, there are no roads. When you hear traffic jams in Lagos or any part of Nigeria, where are there no traffic jams in Abuja? The reason why you meet traffic jams in Lagos is because there are no roads,” he said.

This would appear to be another attack on his party since Lagos is being governed by the All Progressive Party (APC) since 1999 or parties, which formed the merger.

Below is the audio recording:

