The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force have stormed Ikeja-Along railway lines and dislodged all illegal trading activities by traders.

The enforcement operations was carried out as a follow-up to a warning issued by the agency at the weekend that “all illegal traders on railway lines across the State must leave.”

Adebayo Taofiq, Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Task Force, in a statement said during the enforcement operation, different types of good ranging from ‘Okirika cloths’, shoes, belt, fairly used electronics, gas cylinders were confiscated.

According to the agency “This is a pointer to other locations where you have illegal traders on railway lines such as Oshodi, Yaba, Oyingbo, Pen-cinema and Agege that it will no longer be business as usual until a zero tolerance on this is maintained.”

The government, however, reiterated that anybody caught collecting illegal fees from these illegal traders operating on these railway lines across the State would be seriously dealt with in accordance with the law.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

