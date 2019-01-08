The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said it has launched a reality television programme to showcase the efforts and strategies of emergency management agencies before, during and after rescue operations, with the view to deepen safety of lives and property in the State.

The State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan, who said this while addressing a press conference at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, said the programme, tagged ‘Lagos Rescue’, was also designed to enlighten residents of their responsibilities during emergency situations.

He said the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, in the last three and half years, had invested massively in safety of lives and property and towards enhancing the activities of emergency management agencies, adding that the new initiative was another demonstrable commitment to the welfare of the people.

According to Bamigbetan, “Lagos Rescue is an initiative of the Lagos State Government to showcase the efforts of the State Emergency Management Agencies at addressing emergencies in order to ensure the safety of lives and property. The programme is also meant to highlight the roles and responsibilities of the citizenry during emergencies for regular smooth operation.

“In his spirited efforts to ensure that Lagosians live in peace, and also promote an accident-free society, His Excellency, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode approved the reality programme in view of the many benefits it offers the State. This is in addition to the huge funds regularly allocated to the emergency management agencies to strengthen their capacity to manage an emergency.”

Stressing that everyone has a role to play in emergency rescue operations, Bamigbetan said the government, as a sensitive and responsible entity, decided to come up with the programme to send the right message to the citizenry, adding that the programme would focus majorly on the activities of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), and the Lagos State Fire Service.

Giving further details, Bamigbetan who addressed the briefing alongside Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna; Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, Mr Idowu Ajanaku; and Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Fola Adeyemi, said the State Government remained committed to the safety of lives and property.

He said: “While we cannot avoid emergency in the State, the government remains committed to ensuring immediate and effective response to emergency situations.

“As such, Lagos Rescue is people-centric as it will present real-life experiences involving our emergency rescue operations in order to achieve two major objectives of teaching viewers how we go about saving valuable lives of Lagosians and making them identify how they could have prevented casualties that result from such emergency situation.”

He, therefore, urged residents to take advantage of the programme which would be showing on Lagos Television every Sunday by 10:30pm, and also provide valuable feedback through the various social media platforms of the State Government.

