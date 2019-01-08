”king of Boys, and Wedding Party 1” movie director Kemi Adetiba celebrates her 39th birthday today, sharing her childhood memories.
Kemi is one hard worker and talented producer you want to keep looking out for in the movie industry.
The picture depicts where it all started. The very first ONE!!! I had such an elaborate caption thought out to post on my birthday. However as the day is here, all I want to do is thank God. Last year the hashtag I used on my birthday post was #ThisIsMyYear… And #WhatAYear it turned out to be. Continuing this new tradition, my hashtag for this year's birthday is #NextLevelGreatness. And by God's Grace, as we live to congregation again "Social Media-ly" on this very date next year, may we take stock and know that God has once again outdone himself in my life. Grateful for all the messages and calls so far. Grateful for the ones I know are sure to come and finish my phone battery today. Thank you… Thank you all for making 2018 UNFORGETTABLE*Nat King Cole voice* 😉 Let's GIVE DEM in harder in 2019 #NoPrisonersNeeded #GodIsGood #NextLevelGreatness
