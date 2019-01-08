Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State says the people of the state will enjoy more dividends of democracy if he is re-elected in the forthcoming governorship election.

Masari made the promise on Tuesday in Dandume during his re-election campaign rally.

He said that his administration had done a lot in the state, especially in the area of infrastructure development, education, health, water supply, agriculture, security, among others.

The governor said his administration would continue to do more to the people of the state to improve their living condition, as well as move the state forward.

Masari urged people of the state to come out en masse and vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the forthcoming general election.

The governor promised to give priority attention to the youth, to avoid restiveness as well as empower the women if re-elected.

“I will also expand the popular Dandume grains market and rehabilitate Dandume-Sabuwa Road to boost socio-economic activities,” he said.

The state Chairman of the party, Mr Shitu Shitu, said they were in the area to solicit for the support of the electorate by coming out en masse to vote for the party’s candidates.

Shitu also received some people who defected from other political parties to the party.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

