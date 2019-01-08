The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has condemned the wave of destruction of political billboards in Cross River.

The Cross River IPAC Chairman, Mr Paddy Ali, made this known on Wednesday in Calabar.

Ali condemned the act which he alleged was carried out by political opponents, describing it as barbaric and anti democratic.

“I do not think that the destructions were carried out by the signage agency because they would have done them in broad daylight with every sense of patriotism.

“I want to caution all the candidates vying for elective offices with their billboards displayed, to be careful and not take laws into their hand.

“I also want to call on the law enforcement agencies like the police and the Directorate of State Security to curb the act in order to prevent heating up the polity.

“We should also understand that some of these actions may be carried out by over-zealous supporters without the consent of the party candidates,’’ he said.

On the issue of buying of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by political parties, Ali said he had not seen any evidence of such in Cross River.

He urged the people of the state not to sell their PVCs to avoid being disenfranchised in the forthcoming general elections.

“Keep your PVCs safe and on the day of the election, go out there and vote, this only happens once in four years. So use it wisely,” he said.

