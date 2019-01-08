Sen Jerry Useni, a retired army General and PDP Governorship candidate in Plateau, has promised to end the spate of killings if elected governor of the North-Central State.

Useni, in an address at the flag-off the of the party’s campaign on Tuesday in Mangu, also promised to tackle hunger and poverty which, he said, had been the lot of Plateau residents since Mr Simon Lalong became governor in 2015.

“I will also restore the mandates of local government chairmen, who won the Oct. 10, 2018 elections, but were robbed of their victory,” he said.

Useni decried the hardships and pains that Plateau residents were currently going through, saying that the PDP’s goal was to rescue the state from such anguish and restore hope and joy.

In his speech, Sen. Jonah Jang, Lalong’s predecessor, said that he did not build the Government House to accommodate Lalong.

“Lalong has no business in that Government House; I shall do everything within my power to uproot him from that palace and ensure that it is occupied by Useni.”

Jang explained that Useni’s nick name “Baba-mai-tuwo” (the father that gives food), stemmed from his generosity, and expressed optimism that the plight of the people would be fully addressed if the former FCT minister became governor.

He promised to lead the campaign to sack the Lalong government so that Plateau people could live in freedom and without constant fear of the unknown.

Earlier, Chief Damishi Sango, PDP Chairman in Plateau, had called for collective efforts toward delivering Plateau to PDP in all elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), report’s that PDP flags were given to all PDP candidates ahead of the general elections holding on Feb. 16 and Match 2.

