Nigerian singer and songwriter Niniola Apata, who rose to recognition in 2013 after finishing third runner-up on the sixth season of Project Fame West Africa declares undying love for her late father.
The Afrobeat singer says she misses so many things about her dad including keeping his secrets and also plaiting his hair.
Late Simeon Olaosebikan Apata died on this day 24 years ago. Niniola’s kid sister Teni in her latest song ”Uyo Meyo” mentioned her dad’s name, urging him to watch over her. Read Nini’s post…
JAN 8th 1995 D Day i watched U go: Omoluwoleja SIMEON OLAOSEBIKAN APATA lati Ilejemeje ni EKITI STATE. You made me proud to be from IYE- EKITI. You named me NINIOLA( which means,to have wealth)cos my birth brought forth good tidings.That was when you bought our first coloured TV and everything started falling into place. Omo ologo didan. OGA!!!! I miss you so much. I miss plaiting your hair. I miss keeping your secrets. I miss your GUN collection. You were my BESTFRIEND. I was your FAVOURITE CHILD. You used to show off your dancing baby "NINIOLA" to your friends. You'd even record me on your camcoder. How I wish you were here to see your BABY killing every stage. You made me a QUEEN the moment I was born making me untouchable. You were a Visionary , Philantropist , Educationist , Soldier etc Thank you for loving us all.. I will forever cherish the good memories we shared. Till we meet again Eee ohhhhhhh. APATA ayeraye APATA = ROCK #NINIOLA #APATA #ILEJEMEJE #EKITI
