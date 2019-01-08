Nigerian singer and songwriter Niniola Apata, who rose to recognition in 2013 after finishing third runner-up on the sixth season of Project Fame West Africa declares undying love for her late father.

The Afrobeat singer says she misses so many things about her dad including keeping his secrets and also plaiting his hair.

Late Simeon Olaosebikan Apata died on this day 24 years ago. Niniola’s kid sister Teni in her latest song ”Uyo Meyo” mentioned her dad’s name, urging him to watch over her. Read Nini’s post…

