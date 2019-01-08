Adekunle Dada

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has asked Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State to confess about the role he played in the abduction of the Chibok girls if he wants his tears to seize.

Fani-Kayode was reacting to the report of Gov. Shettima crying during his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari over Boko Haram resurgence which has led to the displacement of thousands of indigenes.

He said until Shettima confesses his role in the abduction of Chikbok girls and involvement in Boko Haram his tears will continue.

He also went further to say that when the former first lady, Patience Jonathan cried then, she was mocked and laughed at. He then asked, who is crying now?

He tweeted: The Gov. of Borno wept about the plight of his people in the hands of Boko Haram during a meeting with Buhari. The truth is until he confesses about the role he played in the abduction of the Chibok girls and tells us why he and friends started Boko Haram his tears will flow.

When First Lady Patience Jonathan cried “there is God o”, a people steeped in cruelty and wickedness mocked her and laughed. Who is crying now?

