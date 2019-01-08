The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) in Enugu State has appealed to women in the South East to urgently collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) ahead of the general elections.

The state President of the council, Mrs Beatrice Chukwuonwe made the call in Enugu on Tuesday.

Chukwuonwe expressed dismay that reports from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that over 60 per cent of uncollected PVCs belonged to women from the zone.

The president however, urged INEC to review the process of collection pointing out that people were subjected to look for their cards which were poorly arranged.

“INEC should arrange the cards alphabetically to enable people identify their cards but this is not done as the cards are scattered making it difficult for owners to pick them,” she said.

Chukwuonwe offered to mobilize some women to assist the commission to distribute the cards and reduce the burden on the electoral body.

According to her, it will be an effort in futility if the cards are not distributed so we are appealing to INEC to go extra mile and distribute the cards ward by ward. We are ready to assist if need be.

The president commended INEC for the preparations so far and urged it to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

