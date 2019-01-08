Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Four persons have allegedly been killed on Monday night in separate clashes among secret cult rival groups in Benin, Edo state.

It was gathered that three of the victims were reportedly killed at different locations in Ogida area of the city, while the fourth victim was shot dead at Ugbor area in GRA.

Our correspondent learnt that the first victim at Ogida just finished a plate of pepper soup at a joint and was going home when his assailants chased him, shot and killed him.

The second victim was said to have met his death in his bedroom, when unidentified gunmen shot him on his head through the window.

The third victim was allegedly chased by his attackers and hacked to death with a battle axe.

In the Ugbor, GRA, incident, the deceased was allegedly in company of his friend when his assailants attacked him and shot him from the back several times.

A source in the area who did not want to be named in print, said the victim was shot dead between 9 and 10 pm.

He said they were jolted when they heard several gunshot and had to run for cover.

He said: “I learnt that the young man was with one of his friend when some people attacked him. His friend was said to have run into his hous, thinking that the victim also escaped, unknown to him that his friend was shot dead by the gunmen.”

The state police command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not make a definite reaction to any of the incidents.

He told our correspondent that he was not aware of the Ogida incident.

He said: “I don’t know about the Ogida incident, what I know is what I will tell you.”

He however called the Ogida police divisional officer, who told him that he had sent the signal to the state police commissioner.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

