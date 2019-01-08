Prof. Gabriel Olatunji, Chairman, Inter-Religious Council, University of Ilorin, has warned Nigerians to beware of “doomsday prophets” who could cause chaos in the country through the dissemination of fake prophecies.

Olatunji gave the warnings while chatting with newsmen at the university on Tuesday.

“Fake prophecy could cause chaos in a country where the people are sensitive to religious issues and where religion has been used to cause disunity among the people.

“Lately fake prophecies have become the norms at the beginning of every New Year,” the Professor of Chemistry said.

According to him, such fake prophets are fond of impersonating God to enrich their pockets.

The don urged institutions of higher learning to emulate University of Ilorin in establishing inter-religious councils to enhance peace and harmony in their various campuses.

The chairman said that the council had assisted the university in maintaining religious tolerance, understanding, harmony and most importantly, uninterrupted academic calendar for two decades.

On the state of the nation, Olatunji, the immediate past Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research Technology and Innovation (RTI) of the university, said lack of patriotism had hindered the country’s progress.

“Until Nigerians begin to see Nigerian projects as their own, the advancement of the country would be very difficult,” he said.

