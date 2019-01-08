Musician, Yinka Ayefele has taken to social media to thank the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi for rebuilding the demolished Music House, Ibadan.

It would be recalled that Oyo State government demolished Yinka Ayefele’s Music House, Fresh FM building claiming infringement of some building laws on August 19, 2018. But after massive public condemnation the state government promised to rebuild the structure.

In his Instagram post, Ayefele posted: Thanks Sir, We Appreciate You @abiolaajimobi.

