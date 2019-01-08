Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Frederick Taiwo Lakanu has been appointed Force Secretary and member of the Nigerian Police Force management team.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was announced today by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim K. Idris.

Lakanu replaced AIG Abdul Bube, who retired from the Force on 31st December, 2018 after Thirty-Five (35) Years of meritorious service.

He was born on 12 October, 1959, in Lagos Island, Lagos State. He holds B.A. (Hons) Philosophy and LL.B. (Hons) from University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State, and Master in Law from the Leeds Metropolitan University, Leeds, United Kingdom.

He attended several courses within and outside the Country, including Crime Investigation Course at the Police Staff College, Jos, and Developmental Course at Kofi Annan Centre for Peace Keeping, Accra, Ghana. He is also a fellow of National Defence College, Abuja.

He served in various capacities in the Force as AIG Federal Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Commissioner of Police in Imo and Ekiti States, Commissioner of Police Airport Command, Lagos, Principal Staff Officer to the IGP (Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos) among others.

Until his recent appointment, he was the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja comprising the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger and Kaduna States.

