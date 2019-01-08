The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Bashiru Makama, has assured Nigerians of adequate provision of security personnel for the 2019 general elections to ensure violence-free election.

Makama gave the assurance on Tuesday in Ilorin at a meeting with stakeholders aimed at ensuring violence-free elections.

“I enjoin all the stakeholders to ensure that the form of the campaign both through the electronic and print media are free of any sort of hate speech that could lead to any form of violence.

“Party leaders are expected to have a full control of all party members, followers, supporters and ensure they are all well-educated and groomed to shun and avoid any form of action that could generate conflict between them and all perceived political opponents

“In general terms, the duties of the police during elections include and not limited to the following:

“Provision of adequate police personnel to accompany INEC officials conveying both sensitive and non-sensitive electoral materials to their various destinations before and after the voting

“Posting of adequate police personnel to each polling units and deployment of vehicular patrols throughout the state to prevent any anticipated or unanticipated disruption of the election process, attack on electoral personnel and snatching of electoral materials

“Close monitoring and provision of adequate security including anti-bomb/explosives at collation centres to ensure that collation of result are not disrupted by dissatisfied candidates or party members.”

He urged the stakeholders to desist from conduct which could graduate to violence and jeopardise the 2019 general elections.

The commissioner also called on parents to mentor their children and wards to be of good behaviour before, during and after the elections.

He added that any politician who engages in any act or negative conduct would be arrested and prosecuted no matter how highly placed.

