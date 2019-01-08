Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), on Tuesday received the gubernatorial candidates of 11 political parties who defected to the APC in Adamawa.

Oshiomhole received the defectors at the flag off of Gov. Muhammadu Bindow’s 2019 election campaign in Yola.

The national chairman said that the collapsed of the other Gubernatorial candidates to join APC was a great signed of progress for the party.

“I have the real honour and privilege to welcome you into All Progressive Congress.

“All of you have a quality to contest for the governorship, but you chose to drop your ambition to support the candidature of Governor Muhammadu Bindow.

“On behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, we welcome you all and express our appreciation for the confidence you reposed on the leadership of APC,” Oshimhole said.

He called on the electorates to collect their permanent voter cards and come out massively and vote APC during the forthcoming elections.

He listed the parties that dropped their ambition and joined APC to include KOWA, PPN, AMP, PPA, YPP, NCP, AMP, MEGA PARTY, ZLP, APGA and UNPP.

Umar Jada, APGA governorship candidate who spoke on behalf of the defectors, said they resolved to join APC because of the massive work done in the state and across the country.

He pledged that all the defectors and their supporters would work tirelessly to ensure victory for all APC candidates in the general elections.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Minister of Transport and Director General of President Buhari Campaign Council, Rotimi Amaechi said that Federal Government would this January, approve the construction of standard rail line from Port Harcourt to Makurdi via Yola to Maiduguri.

Amaechi explained that PDP had failed Nigerians in the 16 years of ruling the country, hence, Nigerians should not waste their time on PDP.

The minister challenged PDP to come for an open debate and tell Nigerians what they achieved during their tenure.

In his remarks, Bindow called on the people of the state especially those that were yet to collect their PVC to do so.

He thanked the national chairman of the party and other dignitaries for gracing the occasion.

Bindow assured the defectors that they would work together to ensure massive victory for APC in the state.

Top party officials from across the country attended the rally.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

