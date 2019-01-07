Adekunle Dada

Burnaboy’s mom, Bose Ogulu wowed audience at the recently concluded MVP SoundCity Awards with her amazing dancing steps and stunning look.

Bose Ogulu who was at the show to receive awards on behalf of her son who was out of the country pulled some amazing dancing steps that got people screaming and asking for more.

She literally stole the show that night and got twitter buzzing.

Check out the video below:

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

