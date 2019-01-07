Leader of Free the Sheeple Movement, Daddy Freeze has endorsed the stand of the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, TREM, Mike Okonkwo who said there is no new testament backing for giving and collecting first fruit offering.

The controversial On Air Personality took to his Instagram handle to praise Bishop Mike Okonkwo while stating that first fruit is nothing but a fraud.

In the short video, Bishop Okonkwo said he was approached to start collecting first fruit from his members but he turned it down. He added that he will rather follow the Lord’s leading than go collecting first fruit because others are doing it.

The former Pentecostal Federation of Nigeria (PFN) president said it’s not all about money.

The first fruit offering teaches that the first salary of the year l.e the whole of January salary should be given to God.

Daddy Freeze wrote: God bless you Bishop🙏

First fruit is nothing but a FRAUD!

