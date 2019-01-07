Toke Makinwa rose to defend a lady whose baby father beat her up and according to Toke the dude is a dead beat daddy.
The oap and author says she’s against anyone beating up anybody and she went ahead to involve the police in the issue so that that due justice can prevail.
Read the full post below…
I am sick of deadbeat fathers. This year I will not tolerate any shit from any man who decides to play God. If you put a woman in the family way, stand up and be counted. It’s not about not having money, the little you have is more honorable than nothing. How do you sleep well at night? I don’t care what transpired between you two, no one forced you to have sex. a child was brought into this world and you two are responsible for that child. I am raising so many kids that I did not help create, now that’s not a problem for me cos many years ago I asked God to make me a lender to nations and as much as I can I’ll continue to support however I can. What I won’t take is for you to beat the mother of your child. Even worse, in the presence of that child. Don’t go around beating anyone period! I am giving you 24 hours to contact her, buy back the phone you smashed in the process. How dare you threaten her? This one will be your last. You go to her, apologize to her and leave her the heck alone. If you are not going to support them, do not stand in her way. Talking about let’s see how you’ll get help now, really??? you left this girl stranded thru out her pregnancy, she’s come so far by herself without your contribution yet you dare try to sleep with her again, she said no and you beat her up? I am beyond livid 😡 I blame this sick culture of ours, the shame culture that silences a lot of women dealing with irresponsible men. So many women walking around in fear and pls don’t come at me with your judgement this year, save it. I will speak up for those without a voice. I will use all I have to put you in jail. I have contacted the police but I will give you 24 hours before I release your identity. Your name is bolaji and that’s all I’ll say for now. I will contact your work place too. Your boss needs to know you also double as hulk Horgan or Mike Tyson and perhaps fire your lame ass since you have other specialties. I’m sure they wouldn’t want this sort of attention. You have messed with the wrong one. I will meet you at every level if I have to and you will be the exhibit to other men who think they can do as they want. This is your first warning. Clock is ticking
I spent the better part of yesterday dealing with this situation, the purpose of my post yesterday was to send a message not only to Bolaji but anyone guilty of violating another human being. I commend the young man for being brave enough to admit he was wrong, I spoke to him myself and in his words; he didn’t know what came over him. This angered me so much but I’m not here to judge him, he needs all the counseling he can get. I am tired of the blame game, the devil, state of the country, ignorance, I know things are tough out there but pls don’t let frustration make you turn another human being to your punching bag. Even though he has since apologized, the law is already involved. I don’t wish ill on him but you gotta stand up and be counted. The young lady is set to meet @opetodolapo later today and it’ll be on record should this repeat itself again. A big thank you to @theorangenerd for really stepping up yesterday, he’s offered the young lady a phone since hers was smashed in the process, @donjazzy I know you’ll kill me for this but I don’t know how you give so much of yourself without getting burnt out, Thank you for the financial assistance. @elizabeth_elohor thank you for stepping for the financial assistance too. I know you no like noise but I am grateful. 🙏. I feel like we have so many seminars and workshops targeted at women and how we should behave, think, etc but who is raising the boys? Abuse is a vicious cycle, in most cases people who have been victims of abuse go on to inflict same if they don’t get help. Beating the mother of your child as your daughter watches on is so wrong, so wrong and my heart aches for all the people involved. We are hard on our girls but love on our boys and it’s causing more harm than good. Some people don’t even see abuse as wrong, we can do better people, speaking out is key. Shame the shame culture, no one will speak out for you when you are 6ft under, who will raise the kids you are trying to protect if you die? I did not reveal his identity on here but I have shared with the law, I sincerely hope he has learnt his lesson and this will never repeat itself again too
