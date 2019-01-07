President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council and asked Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the co-chairman of the council to fully take charge of the campaign.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Council at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, the president, who is the Chairman of the Council, said the leadership that formulated the campaign policy would supervise its execution.

According to him, the Director-General of the council will have overall responsibility for all aspects of the campaign, including field operations while the Secretary will be responsible for all administrative and treasury-related activities of the council

He said: “Even though we have only 40 days, this campaign is going to tax us all, because we intend to touch all corners of our great and vast country.

“But I must also add that, though we will all be deeply involved, I would like to assure the nation that I will do my part without making governance or my work suffer.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my co-chairman, will be fully in charge, and is going to be on 24-hour vigil.”

The president implored the leadership of the party to resist being provoked, remain focused and civil in their campaigns.

“Let us engage our citizens on issues and ask for reflection on the comparative difference between 2015 and 2019 on security, economy and corruption and abuse by those entrusted with leadership in Nigeria.

“As we embark on the campaign to secure mandate for the next level, I want to acknowledge the sacrifices and contributions of all stakeholders who have endeavored to keep our party united, and our governance successful,” he added.

While appealing to all members to be guided by the enduring vision behind the formation and sustenance of the party, the president urged them to always “keep their eyes on the ball, which is the success of our party at the polls”.

“I wish to appeal to all members to be guided by the enduring vision behind the formation and sustenance of our party, which is anchored, on sacrifice and imperative to salvage and stabilize our great and promising nation.

“I appeal to all our members, and especially those who are in the campaign council, to unite and cooperate and ensure a smooth operation.

“Needless to add, Directorates could co-opt on full or part-time basic persons who could add value to our campaign and help us to attain success,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director-General of the Council, Mr Rotimi Ameachi narrated the tremendous achievements of the Buhari administration in the past three and half years.

Ameachi, who is the Minister of Transportation, assured that members of the council would do all they could legally to ensure electoral victory for the APC in the forthcoming general elections.

