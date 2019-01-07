Trade unions in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions under the Joint Action Committee (JAC) have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the state government to pay their salary arrears.

JAC said this in a communique signed by its Chairman, Mr Afees Adeniyi in Ibadan on Monday.

NAN reports that JAC issued the communique after its meeting held on Friday, Jan. 4 at Oke-Ogun Polytechnic in Saki area of the state.

JAC in its resolutions threatened to resume its suspended industrial action if the state government failed to pay its members backlogs of salary arrears ranging from three to 18 months.

“A seven-day ultimatum from January 7 to 14 is hereby issued to the state government to pay all arrears of between 3 and 18 months.

“Failure of which all the workers in the six tertiary institutions will resume the suspended industrial action by 12.01 pm of Monday, January 14, 2019,” it said.

It directed all trade unions under JAC and affiliated to Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) to align with any action embarked upon by NLC, Oyo State Chapter in actualisation of the national minimum wage.

The JAC observed that as at Friday, Jan. 4, the personnel subventions of September to December had been released without provisions for funds to pay backlog of the salaries.

It said that the action was in contravention of the directive given by the governor which said that outstanding salaries should be paid commencing with the September 2018 salaries/subventions.

JAC said the directive of the governor came up at a meeting with the governing councils and managements of the institutions on Oct. 24, 2018.

The committee commended the state chapter of NLC for its untiring efforts at ensuring that government implements new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

