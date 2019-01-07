There was a low turnout as public and private primary and secondary schools in Oyo State resumed academic activities on Monday for the second term after a three-week holiday.

The schools went on vacation on Dec. 14, 2018.

A visit to some of the schools in Ibadan metropolis by a news correspondent revealed that although academic activities had commenced fully in many of the schools, there was a scanty student and pupil population.

Some of the schools visited in Ibadan included Oluyole High School in Fodasis area, Basorun Ogunmola High School on Ring Road and Ansarudeen High School on Liberty Road among others.

The Principal of Ansarudeen High school, Mr Lawal Animasahun, said that academic work had commenced with the teachers already attending to the students.

Animasahun, who disclosed that some of the students had yet to resume, however, expressed the hope that the population would increase in the coming weeks.

The principal solicited the cooperation of parents in ensuring that their children attended school regularly and pay their dues.

“The problem we have in Oyo State is that parents don’t regularly pay the N1,000 government educational developmental levy.

“Most of them have not paid the education levy of the last term and we expect them to cooperate and pay,” Animasahun said

Mrs Janet Johnson, a teacher at Oluyole High School,Ibadan, said the teachers were always ready to perform their duty as lesson notes and other necessary materials had been prepared to make teaching easier.

Olarewaju Tijani, a student at Basorun Ogunmola High School, Ibadan, said they were prepared for the second term academic activities.

Tijani said they had attended mathematics class after cleaning the school environment.

A cross-section of students, who spoke also said they were happy to be back in school.

