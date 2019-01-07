The Benue Police Command on Monday arraigned one Emmanuel Okpere, 19, in a Makurdi Upper Area Court II for alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The Police prosecutor Insp. Veronica Shagee, told the court that the case was transferred from Obi Division Police Station to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) through a letter on Dec. 27, 2018.

Shagee said one Elijah Ogbodo of Ohuma, Obi local government, reported the case Dec 26, 2018.

She said the accused of the same address with the complainant conspired with Abati Idoko, Johnson Odeh, Ogati Akpo and Dennis Onah now at large and beat up Peter Agadaph, 19, to death on Dec 25, 2018.

She averred that the accused beat the victim with his fist, which resulted to Agadaph’s death.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation Okpere confessed to the crime.

She said the offence contravened section 97 and 222 of the penal code laws of Benue State.

However, when the case came up for mention no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate’s Mrs Rose Iyorshe, remanded the accused at Makurdi Medium Prison and adjourned the case to until Feb. 4 for further mention.

