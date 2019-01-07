Nigerian singer, Peruzzi has reacted to his inability to clinch the Best New Artiste award at the SoundCity MVP Awards.

The DMW act took to twitter to say that he worked harder and made more money than any new act in the country last year. He added that, that’s the facts and it’s over hype.

He tweeted this after Teni was mentioned as the winner of Best New Artiste category.

His tweet reads: Personally, I’d say I worked the hardest last year than any other new act, same way I made more money than any other new act in the country. There’s a way I see myself, it’s MY race, there’s a way I’m running it. Focus on yours. Facts over hype. It’s really simple”.

Peruzzi later deleted the tweet but that was after it has gone viral.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

