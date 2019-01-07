The candidate of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) in Ogun, Mr Adewale Omoniyi, says he has no political godfather except God.

Omoniyi made the declaration in a statement issued by his campaign organisation on Monday in Lagos.

He said the people had made up their minds to elect him in the March 2 governorship election, because they knew he had plans for the state and would not be teleguided by anybody.

The candidate claimed that almost all the candidates and parties had one godfather or the other pushing for them ahead of the polls, except him.

Omoniyi said that though he had mentors guiding him, he would only be responsible and accountable to the people of Ogun if elected governor.

He said, “The insinuation that every candidate has one godfather or the other is not true because I don’t have a godfather; the Almighty God is my godfather and the good people of our dear state.

“I will not be answerable to a godfather but to God and the good people of our state, and that is why I am seeking their support ahead of the election.

Omoniyi said his “Organise Grow Unite and Network(OGUN) “agenda was geared toward giving a new lease of life to all the people of the state.

He said if elected, he would build an inclusive system of improved security, job creation and functional institutions among others in the state.

“Our plans for the state are conspicuous in our manifesto and we will fulfill our promises because we have the character of integrity as individuals and as a party.

“The ANRP has no political baggage like other political parties,” he said.

He challenged other governorship candidates in the state to a policy debate before the people of Ogun.

The candidate said the debate would enable the electorate to evaluate the strengths and agenda of those seeking to lead them.

He, therefore, called on credible organisations and professional bodies to take the lead in putting the engagement together in the interest of the state.

