A Nigerian soldier, Emmy Benison has taken to social media to lament how he lost his girlfriend of four years to another man because of his involvement in the fight against Boko Haram.

Benison said he has been away for 2 years but was hoping on coming home someday to make his girlfriend smile again. He got the shock of his life as he woke up to see pictures of her wedding without any prior knowledge that she wants to move on with another man.

He cried but has to move on as heartbreak isn’t allowed in the battle field.

His Instagram post reads: We started dating 4yrs ago ad i went away fr 2years without coming home.she never told me she cld’nt wait anymore.i was hoping on coming home Smeday ad make her smile again.but i woke up dis morning with pictures of her wedding…dame,i cried o but i gotta be a man fr myself,hrtbreak ain’t allowed here.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

